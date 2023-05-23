Cricket club sets up foundation in memory of treasured member

GREENFIELD Cricket Club is marking the memory of a much-loved former treasurer and player by setting up a foundation in his honour.

And donations have already flooded in for the Rob Jones Foundation.

Friends of the Ladhill Lane club had given contributions after his passing in his fifties in September, now a fully-fledged fund has been set up.

It will assist players with meeting costs like equipment, membership and training and about £650 was collected as a side from Greenfield CC took on one representing near neighbours Saddleworth CC in a charity match on Friday, May 19.

Rob’s son Adam led the home side, while his younger brother Richard skippered Saddleworth’s XI – and a rematch is likely.

An emotional sibling summed up the event, saying: “My family and I have been completely humbled by the actions of everyone at this club and with the launch of the Robert Jones Foundation, we can’t thank you all enough for your kindness, and thoughtfulness.

“It was a very special occasion for all Rob’s family and friends.”

And Greenfield CC chairman Jason Taylor said the foundation is the best way of honouring their friend.

He said: “The Rob Jones Foundation will be managed separately from the club itself and its main aim will be to ensure that no player is prevented from taking part in cricket at GCC for reason of financial constraint.

“The foundation will support relevant players by providing financial assistance for items such as equipment, membership, training etc.

“Having consulted with Rob’s family we are in strong agreement that this is something that Rob would have been incredibly passionate about and is a fitting legacy for someone who gave so much to the club.”

