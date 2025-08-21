Crompton House pupils make the GCSE grade

HARD work has paid off for pupils at Shaw’s Crompton House School as they celebrated excellent GCSE results.

And many will be back at the Rochdale Road establishment as they head into its sixth form.

Several pupils achieved individual excellence, with Georgia Anderson gaining seven grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Sophia Herbert-Moores earned seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s, while Darcy Mackay achieved five of the highest grades, four grade 8s and one grade 7.

Countless others also wore broad grins after opening their results envelopes as the ‘Class of 2025’ maintained Crompton House’s strong track record of academic success.

Head of school, Susanna Hegarty, said: “What a wonderful day it has been celebrating the fantastic achievements of our GCSE students.

“Their hard work, resilience, and determination have truly paid off, and every grade reflects not just academic success but the incredible character and perseverance they have shown along the way.

“We are so proud of each and every one of them. A huge thank you also goes to our parents and families, whose support, encouragement, and belief have been invaluable throughout this journey.

“Our students’ achievements are just the first of many milestones to come and we can’t wait to see all that our students will go on to achieve!”

Karl Newell, chief executive of Crompton House Multi Academy Trust, added: ‘‘As our Year 11 students move forward in their academic journey, we offer them our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

“Whether they choose to continue their education in Crompton House School Sixth Form or explore new horizons elsewhere, we are confident that they will carry with them the skills, knowledge, and resilience that will empower them to thrive in whatever path they choose.

“We look forward to witnessing the continued growth and accomplishments of our students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”