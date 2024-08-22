Crompton House salutes its GCSE Class of 2024

SHAW’S Crompton House school is celebrating the ‘excellent achievements’ of its Class of 2024.

Some 70 per cent of students achieved at least five passes including English and Maths, with more than half achieving strong passes in those subjects.

With more than six out of 10 entered for the English Baccalaureate, 17 per cent of all grades were 7-9 and 76 per cent were 4-9.

Top achievers included Katie Barnett and Katie Elphick, who each earned eight grade nines and two eights.

Abigail Evans (6 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8), Brooke Crotty (6 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7), Sophie Meyrick (3 x grade 9, 5 x grade 8, 2 x grade 7), William Fitton (4 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 1 x grade 5), Simbarashe Madume (4 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 2 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6) and Leon Gerrard (9 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7) also gained notable results.

And a significant number will be coming back to Crompton House to continue their studies in the sixth form at Rochdale Road.

Headteacher Susanna Hegarty said: “We have celebrated the incredible achievements of our GCSE students, whose hard work and determination have truly shone through.

“Each grade represents not just academic success, but also perseverance and resilience.

“We are immensely proud of all our students and we know that they will carry the values and lessons learned here into the bright futures that await them.”

Karl Newell, Chief Executive Officer of Crompton House Multi Academy Trust, added: “As our Year 11 students move forward in their academic journey, we offer them our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

“Whether they choose to continue their education in Crompton House School Sixth Form or explore new horizons elsewhere, we are confident that they will carry with them the skills, knowledge, and resilience that will empower them to thrive in whatever path they choose.

“We look forward to witnessing the continued growth and accomplishments of our students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

