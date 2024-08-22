Saddleworth School pupils delighted with GCSE results

IT WAS all smiles as Saddleworth School’s pupils learned their GCSE results, with some exceeding their expectations.

Headteacher Mike Anderson was left, ‘absolutely delighted that students’ excellent results reflect their hard work, focus and commitment to their studies over the past five years.’

And after some sleepless nights, the main feeling at the Diggle establishment was one of pride.

Oliver Bentley, of Mossley – whose mother Adele is a PE teacher at Saddleworth School, said: “I’ve done better than I expected, I was expecting a seven in Chemistry but gained an eight and a nine in PE – all the subjects I want to continue to take.

“I’ve done way better than I expected to.

“I’m undecided where to go from here, either Greenhead College or Blue Coat to study Chemistry, Biology and PE.”

Ruby Graham, from Delph, was of a similar mindset before heading off to the cinema and for some well-earned free food.

After achieving all eights and nines, she said: “I got nines in subjects I definitely didn’t expect to, like English Literature and Physics.

“I just did not expect that at all. I thought I did awfully on those. I’ll be going to Greenhead College to study Chemistry, German and History”

Daisy Gregg, from Dobcross, who will progress to Crompton House Sixth Form to student Biology, Chemistry and Psychology A-Levels, added: “I did fairly well, scoring mainly nines and eights.

“I am really relieved as we put so much hard work into this but it is still a shock. I was so nervous I didn’t get much sleep.”

Sebastian Daw, from Delph, scored all nines and eights in subjects.

He told Saddleworth Independent: “I expected good marks but most scores have gone up from my predicted grades, so I am quite happy.

“I’ll be going to Greenhead to study History, Classics, Maths and Further Maths – we are going camping with my family to celebrate.”

There was little time to hang around for Sam Sinfield, son of rugby league legend Kevin, after he learned he had earned seven nines and three eights.

It was straight off to Ashton Sixth Form College for his enrolment interview and while brother Jack plays the sport in which his dad made his name, there is little chance of him following.

Sam said: “It went well. I’ll be going to Ashton Sixth Form to student Maths, Business and Economics.

“And I play football, I don’t play rugby league. I didn’t really like it but I love football.”

Jessica Kilmartin, of Delph, who wrote for Saddleworth Independent as part of her work experience, scored eights and nines across the board.

She will be going to Greenhead College to study German, Modern History, English Literature and Core Maths.

And she already has her mind set on what she wants to do beyond that, saying: “I would like to progress to university to student two languages.”

Megan Rainton, from Springhead, will progress to Oldham Sixth Form College to study Maths, Further Maths and Sciences after successfully landing eight nines and two eights.

After being delighted by the pupils’ superb achievements,’ Mr Anderson paid tribute to the class of 2024.

He said: “The 2024 results demonstrate a significant rise in attainment across all subject areas and these achievements are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our students and reflect the high standards that we strive for at Saddleworth School.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the entire school community.

“Firstly, to our staff who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that our students have been well prepared and supported throughout their learning journey and secondly to our families who have played a pivotal role in empowering students to be so successful and reach their potential.

“We couldn’t be more proud of all of our Year 11 students and are thrilled that they’ve received grades which reflect their hard work and enable them to move confidently onto the next stages of their education.

“We wish them the very best of luck for the future!”

