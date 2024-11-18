Friezland Primary pupils thrilled by Saddleworth Yarn Bombing visit

THE FACES behind Saddleworth’s creative postbox toppers paid a special visit to talk about their work at Friezland Primary School.

Alicia Marland and Barbara Beeley visited the school to talk about Saddleworth Yarn Bombing’s work, which includes the popular eye-catching toppers which pop up across community.

The group works together to provide beautifully crotched decorations and has also recently decorated the community with Remembrance poppies and crotched tributes.

The children at Friezland Primary learned about the history of the group as well as their previous and current creations.

Julie Power, a teacher at the school who organised the visit, said: “It was wonderful for the children to learn about all the hard work that goes into the beautiful creations that brighten our community.

“They thoroughly enjoyed learning more about how the decorations that they frequently notice appearing across the villages are made.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Alicia and Barbara for kindly giving up their time to visit us and to the Saddleworth Yarn Bombing group for always brightening our community and making us smile with their fantastic work.”

