Fantastic GCSE results for Oldham Hulme pupils despite Covid challenges

OLDHAM Hulme Grammar School pupils are celebrating ‘fantastic’ GCSE results after overcoming challenging circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students achieved 99 per cent grades 9-4, with 69 per cent of grades at 9-7 and 21 per cent of grades at grade 9. 53 per cent of pupils achieved at least seven grade 7s.

Jiya Dhoot Jonathan Taylor

CJD Mairs, Principal, said: “Our Year 11 students are celebrating another set of fantastic GCSE results.

“They have endured the most challenging set of circumstances with school closures, remote learning and all of the uncertainties surrounding the process for the awarding of grades.

“This year’s results were awarded using a system of Teacher Assessed Grades using extensive evidence of students’ achievement throughout their courses, including in formal assessments in school.

“We have always been proud of our students but never more so than during the pandemic. They have met the challenges of remote learning with resilience, commitment and with good humour.

“We are delighted they are receiving the excellent grades that their efforts deserve.

“We are proud of all of our students across the ability range and there are many individual success stories.”

Four students achieved the remarkable feat of being awarded 10 grade 9s: Jiya Dhoot, Adan Imran, Jonathan Taylor and Isobella Sloan.

Mr Mairs added: “It is often said that you learn a lot about people in adversity. This has certainly been the case for our pupils and staff over the last two academic years.

“Our pupils have responded to the terrible circumstances of the pandemic with great determination and fortitude and our staff with dedication and ingenuity.

“Their provision of high quality live lessons throughout the periods of lockdown has enabled our students to fulfil their potential and achieve these superb grades.

“They can now look forward to starting their A Level courses and we wish them every continued success.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

