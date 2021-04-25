Crowdfunding campaign in pipeline to help brewery growth

THE first beers could be coming off the production line at the new premises by the end of next month.

And Donkeystone are launching a crowdfunding campaign to help go towards the purchase of a new brewery plant and canning line.

Director Stephen James explained: “This will increase our production capacity four-fold and allow us to continue our current growth in line with demand.

“The new unit is larger than our current space and will allow us to expand operations.

“This will allow us to extend to supplying people nationally and internationally with our eye on new emerging and expanding markets overseas.”

Stephen says due to expansion over the past six months Donkeystone has outgrown its current unit.

“The opportunity arose for us to move into the new unit on at just the right time for us,” he added.



“We also feel it is in a better location for our operations, in the heart of an already busy industrial area in the heart of the village and just behind the Tesco superstore.

“It also benefits from great public transport links that will now be on our doorstep.”

Donkeystone has taken on eight additional staff over the past six months due to expansion.

There will be a further eight jobs created in the brewery and distillery operations plus potential for a further 10 jobs in the bakery, kitchen and bar.

“During the current climate we feel that this will be a great boost to the local jobs market, especially within the younger lower skilled jobs area that has been worst hit by the ongoing pandemic,” he explained.

Proposals for acoustic music evenings and comedy nights are being considered but details have to be firmed up at a later date.

“This will be dependent on the relevant planning and licenses being issued by the council.

“The main drive for the tap room is to allow us to continue to offer a safe place for the local community to visit with their, family and dogs and to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere whilst sampling our ever-increasing range of craft ales and delicious food.

“We have always aimed to offer a family, community focused environment in a relaxed setting and we will not be moving away from this ethos.”

To allay any concerns about excess noise Stephen said: “A detailed independent noise assessment has been carried out by a professional consultancy which will be submitted with our planning application.

“This assessed for any possible impact that the development could have on neighbouring houses.

“We will work within its findings and implement all suggested mitigations to ensure there is no adverse impact on our neighbours.

“The reason we have consulted residents in our pre application is we completely value all feedback and want to be transparent with our plans.

“We feel strongly about the area we live in and want to be a valued asset, to create a social spot for residents of Greenfield and the wider Saddleworth area.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

