Cup win for Saddleworth 3Ds Under 9 Blues

SADDLEWORTH 3D Blues continued their meteoric rise as they collected the Manchester Cup following a penalty shoot-out against 8BY8 knights.

The seven strong Under-9s team battled through a tough division including Corinthians, Denton Youth and top teams from Merseyside and Cumbria.

The final was a close affair with 8Y8B leading the game until a marauding run and excellent finish from captain Kasper Dodd took the game to a penalty shootout.

Saddleworth held their nerve with Freddie Morton, Oliver Barlow and captain Kasper, named player of the tournament, scoring all their penalties while Patrick Kilmartin’s saves ensured the Blues brought the cup home.

Manchester United invited the team to train and compete in a round robin festival at the former first-team training ground, The Cliff, Salford.

The day started with the academy coaches giving the boys a training session and was followed by six games against some of the best academy and grassroots teams across Manchester, Merseyside and Yorkshire. The team finished the day winning three, drawing one and losing two but the experience of training where greats such as Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Eric Cantona have played provided a lasting memory.

The Blues now head into their East Manchester Junior Football League season having climbed from division seven to the championship over the last two seasons.

The first team overcame a resolute Old Stretfordians 2-0 at Counthill Road in the opening league game of their Lancashire and Cheshire League campaign.

The team another clean sheet thanks to some resolute defending including a fantastic headed goal line clearance from Dan Wilson.

The first goal came after nine minutes following some quick ball work which started from our own box before Zack Barton was sent scampering through Old Strets’ backline. He drew the keeper and then slid the ball left to Cav Purtill to slide home from the edge of the box.

While the score remained 1-0, Old Strets were still in the race and they started to go all-out attack in pursuit of an equaliser.

The game looked to be heading for a 1-0 win until the 95th minute when another quick counter- attack saw Purtill hauled down in the box and Barton scored from the spot to seal victory.

The first team is home again on Saturday (Sept 10) against Heaton Mersey while the reserves get their season underway away at Bury Amateurs. Next week also sees the season get underway for all junior teams in the East Manchester Junior Football League.

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, contact the club at saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

Please include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

