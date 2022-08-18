Cyclist Martha stars on two feet rather than two wheels

DENSHAW’S Martha Tibbott, a successful cyclist, also excelled at another sport after winning the women’s race in the Mossley 10K in a course record time.

Martha, who is a member of Saddleworth Runners, was the first woman finisher in a course record time of 37min 45sec which was 12th overall from 294 starters as the six-mile race returned for the first time since 2019.

And there was also a men’s course record of 32:22 from Salford Harriers’ David Barratt in the searing heat with temperatures about 30 degrees.

Earlier this year, Martha, who cycles for Saddleworth Clarion, was the fastest female in the Saddleworth Mountain Time Trial, an event hosted by the club, and which also returned for the first time since 2019.

Martha, a former pupil at Dobcross Primary and Saddleworth School, was the fastest female finisher with a time of one hour and four seconds for the hilly 17-mile course.

And last year Martha finished a creditable 13th from a field of 89 women in the National Hill Climb Championship which was held on a closed-road course at the iconic Winnats Pass, near Castleton, Derbyshire.

Martha, whose family used to own a farm in Diggle, is a keen sportswoman and in the past has competed in one day horse trials.

She competes in duathlons which combine running and cycling, winning several competitions.

