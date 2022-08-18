Men for all seasons! Konie flair adds to brewery experience

KONIE Boys Stuart and Karl have more than 35 years’ experience in the service industry across the UK and Europe.

Blend Karl’s cheffing expertise with Stuart’s commercial business development background led to the creation of their food business. The duo first came to Donkeystone’s notice during lockdown, using brewery products in creating a unique range of sauces.

The relationship grew to the Konie Boys becoming the in-house caterer at Unit A and then launching a takeaway service in August 2021.

So, why the name? “We use a fajita wrap,” explained Stuart.

“Take a slice out of it, fold it up into a cone, bake it and then fill it with lots of goodness using seasoning of our own design sprinkled over the top,” he laughed.

Dirty fries are another speciality while there are Vegan options, big, banging baguettes, chicken quesadillas, wings, mac and cheese and a burrito-based Sunday Roast wrap.

And how about a deconstructed Black Forest Gateau served in a baked cone? Menus change every other month.



Limited weekend availability is testament to the quality. Booking is advisable by emailing taproom@donkeystonebrewing.com

“If you speak to any restaurant or bar, they will tell you 90 per cent of the reason people come in the door is because of the people they see and the people they talk to,” explained Stuart.

“If you get a good experience when you go in that’s really important. That is what we pride ourselves on; being front facing and welcoming people in.”

