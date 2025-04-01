Daisy Nook Easter Fair is back, bigger and better

ONE OF the area’s most popular Easter fairs is back – bigger and better.

For the event at Daisy Nook Country Park, on the border of Tameside and Oldham, has confirmed two new attractions for 2025.

Towering over everything else at the 17-day long showpiece – which runs from Saturday, April 5 until Easter Monday, April 21 – will be a supersized big wheel.

Standing nearly 75 feet high, the attraction features 16 gondolas each seating up to four passengers.

And not only will riders be able to see the fair from the air, they will also get a glimpse of Oldham and Tameside on the horizon, and possibly even the M60 motorway, which runs past the apparently beauty spot.

Down on the ground, there is also a new ride for the thrill seekers.

The Joker is a super speedy attraction that will be appearing in the North West for the first time.

It features a giant turntable with two-seater cars that spin at an angle. Known in mainland Europe as the Break Dance, The Joker is sure to put a smile on – or wipe the smile off! – the face of anyone who rides it!

Popular with those who like their fairground thrills high and fast will be the Freak Out and Side Kick, two attractions which will have been keeping adventurous Daisy Nook fair-goers happy for many years.

Other offerings will include the Waltzer, Dodgems, Mexican Wave, Ski Jump, Super Bob, family coaster, fun house, slides and a large selection of children’s rides and attractions.

More traditional attractions – like hook-a-duck and other games, plus burgers, hot dogs, sweet treats and more – will also be available.

“We can’t wait to be back at Daisy Nook for the full duration of the school holidays,” says funfair boss John Silcock.

“It’s great to be offering not one but two major new rides for 2025.

“Personally, I’m intrigued to see what the views will be like from the top of the big wheel – our biggest ever!

“But it you haven’t got a head for heights, then why not give The Joker a spin?”

Daisy Nook Easter Fair, on Stannybrook Lane, Failsworth, will be open from noon until 6pm.

Entry is free at all times with limited free parking available on site. There will be no road closures at Daisy Nook Country Park for the duration of the event, however drivers are asked to be mindful of pedestrians visiting the fair.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

