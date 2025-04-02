Greenfield runner tackles daily 5km for a year for NSPCC

A DETERMINED runner is putting her best foot forward over 5km every day for a year across Saddleworth and beyond in aid of a children’s charity.

Beth Grundy, who lives in Greenfield, is over half way through the mammoth challenge for NSPCC, which works to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

She has set an ambitious target of raising £36,500 to reflect the 365 days she is pulling on her trainers and clocking up the total distance of at least 1,825km.

After starting the challenge on September 1 last year, Beth celebrated reaching day 200 on March 19 and her sights are set on finishing on September 1.

But she admitted the feat has been much harder than expected as she has battled all weathers, blisters, fatigue and even a few feisty geese on her runs.

She said: “When we live in a world where social media can be so powerful, I wanted to do something that stands out, pushes me to my limit, and tests my discipline and determination.

“I’ve done a bit of running before but fallen in and out of love with it, so wanted to do this as a personal challenge too, so hopefully I can get fitter and healthier as well as raising money.

“I probably underestimated the size of the challenge! I’ve completed some runs at 4am or ten to midnight, trying to fit it in around work.

“But it’s made me realise anything is possible and you do have time for absolutely anything. It’s just about prioritising your time.”

To help tick off her daily runs, Beth takes part in Park Runs every Saturday, including Oldham, Chadderton Hall, Hillsborough and Shrewsbury, and joins a running group from work every Tuesday and Wednesday.

She has even stuck to her challenge during her holidays and travel for work with Lidl, completing runs in Berlin, Munich, Madeira, Bangkok, Singapore, Thailand and the Algarve.

And no rest days means she was even adding on the km on Christmas Day – decked out with lights – and on her birthday.

Beth said: “The journey has been a mix of both physical and mental challenges. Each day reminds me of the importance of perseverance and the power of small, consistent steps.

“The support I’ve had has been incredible, especially from my amazing Lidl colleagues. From cheering me on to joining me on runs and supporting the cause – thank you. It really has kept me going.

“What started as a personal challenge has become something so much bigger. Every donation, message, and moment of encouragement reminds me why I’m doing this.

“NSPCC does such important work supporting children and young people, and it’s a privilege to run each day knowing it’s helping make a difference.”

Beth has also completed a sky dive and Tough Mudder, with fundraising from those events to be added to her total as well as money raised in Lidl stores.

She plans to mark the end of the challenge with a Lidl fun day, including a BBQ and activities.

You can read Beth’s updates and donate to her challenge on her Instagram and Just Giving pages.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

