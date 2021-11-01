DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Dr Des O’Brien

O’BRIEN, Des (Dr)

Passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2021, aged 90 years.

Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Mark and Dan and grandpa of Eadie and Lily.

Des was a former consultant at Oldham and District General Hospital and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 10 with service and committal at Oldham Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice c/o Pogson & Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Saddleworth OL3 5NT to whom all enquiries should be made Tel: 01457 872149.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

