Saddleworth Peace Group to hold white poppy remembrance event

WHITE POPPIES will be laid in Uppermill as Saddleworth Peace Group holds its remembrance event on Saturday, November 13.

The event will start at 11am at the peace pole in St Chads Gardens (in front of the library) and all are welcome to attend. White poppies will be available.

White poppies represent remembrance for all victims of war and a commitment to campaigning for peace.

The Women’s Co-operative Guild first produced white poppies in 1933 to remember the sons, husbands, brothers and fathers lost in World War 1.

White poppy remembrance events will take place across the country to mark Remembrance Day, with the one in Uppermill organised by Saddleworth Peace Group.

Members of the group will place a wreath of white poppies at the peace pole bearing the message: “For all those who have died or are dying in wars, who have died or are dying because resources that could have fed or housed them have been wasted on war and war preparations.”

Saddleworth Parish Council chair Barbara Beeley will speak and members of the group will read poems/readings on the theme of war and peace.

Find out more about Saddleworth Peace Group on their Facebook page or email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk

