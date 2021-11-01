Get on Board with Action Together in Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside

LOCAL charity Action Together is celebrating Trustees’ Week (1-5 November) by offering passionate, experienced and skilled people the opportunity to join its board.

Trustees act in a charity’s best interests by setting the strategy or direction, making key decisions, and overseeing the running of the charity.

Action Together’s trustees have legal responsibility for the charity and are committed to its strategic aims and values.

The charity’s ambition is to bring about a significant increase in citizen-led action that improves local lives and to promote recognition of how important that is.

Action Together trustees have a wide range of skills, experiences and areas of knowledge. This year, they are particularly looking for local people with experience in digital transformation or digital inclusion to become trustees.

Becoming a trustee can be a great way to gain valuable experience and learn new skills, including developing skills in strategy, leadership and negotiation.

The deadline for people to apply to be a trustee is November 24. They will then go into a vote and the new trustees will be announced and officially elected at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, December 8.

Liz Windsor-Welsh, Chief Executive of Action Together, said: “This is a very exciting time to join our board. We are looking for trustees of all ages, backgrounds and skillsets.

“If you have digital transformation or digital inclusion skills, this is a great opportunity to develop your professional skills.

“We are extremely proud of the volunteers who form our board of trustees as they continue to drive Action Together forward.

“Let’s work together to ensure the health and growth of Action Together in supporting stronger communities in Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside.”

It has been particularly challenging to be a trustee during the pandemic as local charities have faced very difficult decisions about finances, where to focus resources and much more, all while governing remotely.

Trustees’ Week is an opportunity to thank the people who have volunteered their time to lead Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside charities as they rose to many unprecedented challenges.

Local charities can thank their trustees by organising a ‘thank you’ from staff and other volunteers, hosting an event to recognise their enthusiasm, passion and drive, or by thanking their trustees using hashtags #ThankATrustee and #TrusteesWeek on social media.

To discover trustee opportunities in Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside search Action Together’s volunteering opportunities directory.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a charity board member or trustee call 0161 339 2345 or email volunteering@actiontogether.org.uk or visit www.actiontogether.org.uk/get-on-board .

Action Together CIO is the infrastructure organisation for the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) sector in Oldham, Rochdale, and Tameside. Membership of Action Together is free and open to any VCFSE organisations in Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside.

