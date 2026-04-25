Dedicated volunteer Debbie is FCHO’s Hidden Hero

A DEDICATED volunteer who helps run Sholver Community Centre and takes part in local litter picks is First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO)’s April Hidden Hero.

FCHO customer Debbie Thornton is chair and bookings secretary of the centre, on Sholver Lane, which is home to a host of local groups including FCHO’s affordable food initiative ‘The Bread and Butter Thing’.

The 52-year-old is regularly involved in community litter picks and is also a member of FCHO’s Customer Engagement Network, where she shares her views and experiences to help shape services.

Debbie received her certificate and a £50 voucher at the community centre in recognition of her efforts.

The mother-of-one said: “I’m over the moon to receive this and really grateful to First Choice Homes for giving it to me, it means a lot to be thought of.

“I do what I do because I want to make a difference in my community. Helping others genuinely brings me joy and right now it feels more important than ever to build a strong sense of community.”

Debbie was nominated for the award by FCHO customer involvement officer Tanisha Rigby.

Tanisha explained: “If you ask people in Sholver and Moorside what makes their community centre work so well, Debbie’s name often comes up.

“She gives a huge amount of her time to helping the centre remain a welcoming place where people can meet, connect and support one another.

“What makes Debbie a Hidden Hero is the dedication she shows to the people around her.

“She volunteers her time, supports local initiatives and helps create opportunities for neighbours to come together.”