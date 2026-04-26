Residents evacuated after ‘suspicious device’ discovered in Greenfield

PEOPLE living in Greenfield have been evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a ‘suspicious device.’

Police at the scene in Greenfield

Bomb squad officers are travelling from Chester to Chew Brook Drive after the object was found at a property.

A security cordon is said to have been extended twice since the morning of Sunday, April 26.

And eyewitnesses have reported officers being seen digging in a garden.

Initially, residents were told to stay in their property, then ordered to be a certain distance away.

Now the exclusion zone has been widened to a 100-metre radius, taking in neighbouring Greenfield Park and Greenfield Cricket Club.

That was meant to host a women’s match but in a statement, it said; “Due to an ongoing incident on Chew Brook Drive, there is currently a 100-metre exclusion zone in place. Emergency services currently in attendance.

“As such, today’s match has been postponed and the police have instructed the public not to attend the cricket ground and park.” In the meantime, people are not allowed back into homes which lie inside the exclusion zone, at least until bomb squad officers have carried out their investigations.