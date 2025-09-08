Dedicated volunteers love where they live in Lees, Springhead and Grotton

COMMUNITY-SPIRITED volunteers in Lees, Springhead and Grotton are working hard to improve and brighten up their villages – and more are welcome to join their ranks.

Lees, Springhead and Grotton (LSG) Business Hub has been active in the area since 2019 alongside local councillors, residents, volunteers, residential groups, uniformed organisations, nurseries, schools and churches.

Having established LSG Community Gardening Group and LSG Litter Heroes, their volunteer groups have been planting up and maintaining many more areas as well as keeping the three villages clean and tidy with regular litter picking.

Their Villages in Bloom project started in Autumn 2024 when children from local schools joined volunteers to help plant daffodil bulbs along verges throughout the villages.

A vibrant display of yellow was then seen during Spring and more bulb planting is planned for this Autumn.

Karen Jakeman, one of the organisers, said: “From Kath’s Korner and Forest Friends’ Flowerbed in Grotton to Ruth’s Garden in Springhead and The Bus Stop Garden, Mary’s Garden and The Bog Garden in Lees, you will often see this group of wonderful volunteers out and about looking after these bloomin’ beautiful areas.

“They also tend the planters outside Lees Library and in front of The Village Tearoom, along the railings outside Springlees and Dunsford courts and planters in Grotton outside the shops. Oldham Parks crew also help by planting up and maintaining the high planters in Lees.

“The transformation of the garden at the entrance to St Agnes CE School was a labour of love and is looking beautiful and is now looked after by the children of the school.

“St Thomas’ Leesfield Church entrance was also given a makeover by the dedicated volunteers and, as well as parishioners of the church, the children at St Thomas’ Leesfield School helped with the weeding and planting.

“LSG Business Hub members, such as Chapter One and Dele Coffee House, are also joining in by having their own planters outside their businesses.”

They are very thankful for the generous donations of plants and flowers given by wonderful people who want to help them make the villages bloom.

Funding comes from local business membership to the LSG Business Hub and local funds from Councillors Mark Kenyon, Sam Al-Hamdani and Alicia Marland who also get their hands dirty and help out with litter picks.

Their funding has helped pay for things such as the Bulb Planting and the Welcome to Lees Planter opposite Leesbrook Mill, made by the skilful Saddleworth Planters and engraved by Rustic Fox.

Grotton Residents Association also donate and are involved in the gardening projects and litter picks.

More recently Coop Grotton has selected LSG Community Gardening Group to receive £250 donation. This wonderful Community spirit is what Villages in Bloom thrives on.

The community collaboration is already planning to transform more areas in Lees, Springhead and Grotton and always welcomes new volunteers, initiatives and ideas. Karen Jakeman on 07525 333638 and get involved in helping to create a better place to live.