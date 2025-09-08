Three cheers at CAMRA delight for Dobcross Band Club

THERE were three cheers as Dobcross Band Club celebrated a trio of successes in the local and regional CAMRA Real Ale Awards.

The Club, on Platt Lane, scooped the ‘Best Club in Rochdale, Oldham and Bury’ award and ‘Best Club in Greater Manchester’ title.

And they were also presented with an award for finishing as runner-up in the whole of the North West, missing out by just one point.

Club Steward Adele Taylor and former steward John Holden, who still helps out, accepted the awards from Greater Manchester CAMRA regional director Ralph Warrington.

He praised the club for its warm welcome and the quality and range of the real ales it offers.

They were joined by members of the Rochdale, Oldham and Bury branch and their counterparts from the Greater Manchester regional branch to celebrate the club’s success.

Adele commented on how proud she was to receive the recognition for the team’s efforts throughout the year.

And John, who was steward for 39 years until he retired in 2023, said he hopes this year the Club can go on to win the National Club of the Year title for the first time.

He said: “We came second in the whole of the North West by one point to somewhere in Lancaster. That’s a city so we’ve done very well to compare to that and it’s fantastic.

“We’re going to a Gala Dinner in November for the national awards. We’ve won the Greater Manchester title before but never national so here’s to hoping!”