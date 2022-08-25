Dedication, resilience and patience brings Oldham Hulme pupils GCSE success

THE dedication, resilience and patience of Oldham Hulme Grammar School pupils has brought them GCSE results they can be very proud of.

Over the last three academic years, the Year 11 students have endured considerable disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This summer has seen a return to traditional examinations and pupils have coped very well, achieving a 93 per cent pass rate, with 53 per cent of grades being 9-7. 17 per cent of grades were at grade 9.

The school’s top performer was Umama Fahad, who achieved 10 grade 9s.

Armaan Irfan Zahra Rushnaiwala Joshua Simumba

A further 10 pupils achieved at least six grade 9s: Fatima Butt, Jack Cook, Armaan Irfan, Alex Mairs, Cara Mc Brien, Oliver Patrick, Prem Raghvani, Cassie Reece, Zahra Rushnaiwala and Joshua Simumba.

In total 44 per cent of the cohort achieved at least seven grade 7s.

Principal Craig Mairs commented: “I am delighted for our Year 11 pupils. The last three years have caused considerable anxiety and uncertainty for young people with circumstances completely beyond their control.

“What they could control was their response to those circumstances, and I am very proud of how they have done this.

“They can now look forward to starting their A Level courses and we wish them every continued success.

“We are proud of all of our students across the ability range and there are many individual success stories.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our very dedicated and skilled staff team who have supported our pupils throughout this time and always did their best for their students.

“These results are also a testament to their commitment.”

