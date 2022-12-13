Dedications of Just Under £24,500 at Hospice’s First In-Person Light Up a Life Service Since the Start of Pandemic

Dr Kershaw’s launched their annual Light Up a Life campaign back in October and has received incredible support from the community and beyond from those who wanted to make a dedication to remember loved ones, whilst also supporting the Hospice.

Each year, Dr Kershaw’s Light Up a Life service gives people the opportunity to remember their loved ones during the festive season and to celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us, but are always in our thoughts, whether they received care from the Hospice or not.

This year, Dr Kershaw’s were able to once again run their Light Up a Life in-person service at the Hospice, as well as live streaming the service for the third year running so people could watch in the comfort of their own homes.

The Hospice were overwhelmed by the support for their in-person and virtual services which took place on Sunday 4th December and are pleased to announce that they received just under £24,500 from the community and beyond, in donations made in memory of loved ones, which will enable the Hospice to provide dedicated care and support for a number of families across the borough of Oldham when they need it the most.

This year’s Light Up a Life event saw over 2,300 households tuning in to the virtual service and over 1,150 dedications made to loved ones, as well as hundreds of people in attendance at their in-person service.

Those who made a dedication had a light lit in memory of their loved ones on the Hospice’s dedication tree and their loved ones names have a special place in their Light Up a Life Book of Remembrance (now available to collect from the Hospice, their shops or to download on their website) as well as on-screen during the virtual service.

The event which was live streamed on the Hospice’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on Oldham Community Radio received a number of positive comments from those across the community, with one supporter saying: “Tonight’s service was truly beautiful, thank you for the love and care you gave to my mum and to so many others.”

Rebecca Bentham, Director of Income Development and Marketing and Hospice Light Up a Life Event Organiser said: “We were delighted to see the return of our Light Up a Life in person event, and despite the rain we had a fantastic turn out.

Members of the community came together to remember their loved ones within the Hospice grounds, and over 2,300 people tuned in virtually from around the globe. Light Up a Life is a special event, close to people’s hearts, and as such we received 1,155 dedications in memory of lost loved ones.

Thank you to the community for supporting Light Up a Life, by attending or tuning into our service and by making a dedication for your loved ones. The wonderful amount raised will go towards helping more families, enabling us to continue to provide exceptional care for our patients.”

Rebecca added: “We would like to say a special thanks to everyone who supported this event including: Paul Firth and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Choir, Peter Wakefield, St Joseph’s RC Junior Infant and Nursery School, Crompton House Church of England School, Oldham Community Radio, The Oldham Times, Oldham Interfaith Forum, Oldham Council, Christmas Plus, New Image PR, Bamford Print and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice staff and volunteers.”

To view the online dedication booklet or watch the Light Up a Life service, visit: www.drkh.org.uk/LightUpaLife

The photo album from the Light Up a Life service is also available to view on the Hospice’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/drkershawshospice

A limited number of Light Up a Life baubles are still available to purchase from the Hospice reception, these are priced at £4.50 with all proceeds going to Dr Kershaw’s.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

