WI puts on a WOW of a fair

JOY and happiness was painted across many people’s faces – literally – as Dovestone WI’s Christmas market proved another hit.

For one of the more popular stalls saw artists put their creations on people attending Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC.

The event was too big for just one clubhouse at Shaw Hall Bank Road, a huge marquee outside was also packed with stalls.

And a steady stream of people throughout the day made sure it was a success as funds were raised for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

The service had a stall next to the entrance and when people stepped inside – to where it was admittedly a lot warmer – a host of creative stalls provided a kaleidoscope of colour.

And there was plenty of food and drink available, as well as a certain someone sitting in his grotto.

2022 has been a busy year for Dovestone WI, which culminated with the markets and a spokesman said: “This was a well-attended event and thank you to everyone who supported us on the day.”

Dovestone WI, the Women’s Institute branch that meets monthly in the Wimberry Suite at Greenfield’s Royal George pub, has been busy in the run-up to Christmas.

Members have also been making wreaths, as well as letting their hair down at a 1970s-themed buffet and disco.

The group’s first meeting of 2023 will be on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm with registration from 7pm, and competition will be fierce as it is its annual quiz night.

A walking group, formed this year, has proved a great success with lovely walks which always includes lunch or coffee and cake and one will be held every month next year.

Its Monday Meet Up takes place on the first Monday of each month at The Vale in Mossley. Those wanting to attend on January 9 are told to ring their own crafts.

The Book Club meet between 7pm-8pm followed by The Dovestone Divas, the branch’s informal Singing Group from 8pm-9pm.

There is a £2 entrance charge for all with unlimited tea, coffee and cake There is also a small charge for craft materials.

New members from all areas are welcome at Dovestone WI. It is a £1 per meeting for members and £3 for guests.

Further information on all events and planned outings can be found on Dovestone WI’s Facebook page, its Instagram page @Dovestone_wi and its website www.dovestonewi.com.

