Denshaw drama as car catches fire on road

A MAIN road in Denshaw was closed as a car burst into flames – with the fire engulfing another.

Neighbouring property was also damaged in the incident on Delph Road, which saw it closed for about two hours.

Firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene close the Christ Church Primary School.

And the driver of the first car that caught on fire could hardly believe what happened.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Saddleworth Independent: “I saw what I thought was smoke from the exhaust and pulled over.

“As I got out to investigate, another driver stopped next to me and told me he could see flames under the car.

“I got my dog out as smoke billowed around us and the car was soon in flames as I was on the phone to 999.”

By the time the fire service arrived just after noon, flames had consumed a car parked in front, the nearest house was also damaged.

Thankfully, however, no injuries were reported and the road reopened at approximately 2pm.

