Delight in Dobcross as Silver Band crowned national champions again

DOBCROSS Silver Band is celebrating after hitting all the right notes and being crowned champions at the Third Section National Finals.

The band clinched the title for the second time in three years at the event at Cheltenham Race Course and will now play in the Second Section from January.

They competed against 19 other bands, all performing the same set test piece in front of three adjudicators.

John Holden, president of Dobcross Silver Band, explained: “There is a draw prior to the event to set the order for the bands to play in.

“I drew number 19 so the band played at around 8.30pm. It was a long day for the band but they all stayed focused.

“MD Jason Smith had said he wanted double digits. You’re remembered more if you play later on so the draw was good for us.

“The band played really well but then the nervousness set in waiting for the results.

“They announced the top six places in reserve order. It got down to first place and they announced we’d won which is fantastic!

“It will be a challenge in the Second Section but the band will more than hold its own.”

The band brought home a champions trophy, a banner and £1,000, and members enjoyed well-deserved drinks to celebrate at the band club on Platt Lane.

Andy Black, Dobcross Silver Band chairman, added: “An incredible 150th anniversary year for the Silver Band continued with a magnificent victory in the Third Section National Finals in Cheltenham.

“Drawn to play 19th of 20 bands, it was a long exhausting wait to take the stage but Jason and the band once again rose to the occasion and in addition to an impressive trophy we have now also achieved promotion to Section 2.

“Another proud day for the band and Dobcross. Once again, a big thank you to our sponsors and friends for their tremendous support along the way.”

Dobcross Silver Band will soon be back on stage as they have a busy schedule, including defending their title at the Red Admiral Entertainment Contest in Chorley on September 28.

Then they have their annual Remembrance Service on November 9, as well as preparing for Christmas events.

And a special Gala Concert will be held on November 22 at Uppermill Civic Hall to celebrate the band’s 150th anniversary. Tickets cost £8 and are available at the club and other local outlets.