Double dose of 1980s comedy theatre comes to Oldham

LOCAL audiences are in for a nostalgic treat this weekend as Manchester’s Room 5064 Productions brings two quirky 1980s-set comedies to town in a special double bill.

The plays – Together in Electric Dreams and Philip Larkin: Masterspy – will be staged back-to-back at Billingtons on Saturday, September 20.

First up at 2.30pm is Together in Electric Dreams, written by Oldhamer Daniel Thackeray.

The comedy reimagines the downfall of eccentric inventor Sir Clive Sinclair as he tries to strike a deal with rival Alan Sugar in a karaoke café.

The play, revived after a decade away, was last seen on tour between 2012 and 2015 and won praise from critics and audiences alike.

At 4pm, the spotlight shifts to Philip Larkin: Masterspy, a new comedy by Mark Griffiths. It casts the famously grumpy poet as an unlikely Cold War spy sent by Margaret Thatcher to steal secrets from Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s wife.

Thackeray stars again, joined by Oldham actor Carly Tarett, who takes on multiple roles including Thatcher, Raisa Gorbacheva and the Queen.

Both shows are directed by Ross Kelly and promise sharp humour, big personalities and a tongue-in-cheek take on British icons of the era.

Tickets are £10 (£5 concessions) for each play, or £18 (£10 concessions) for the double bill.

Bookings are available at fatsoma.com/room-5064-productions. The shows are recommended for ages 15 and over.