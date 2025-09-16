Saddleworth arts centre unveils results of building improvement – oh yes it does

JUST A typical scene on a late Saturday morning in Delph – a pantomime dame walking through the village.

Oh yes, she did.

But this was not a typical day. This was the reopening of the improved building that is home to Millgate Arts Centre.

One now capable of lasting another 125 years.

Decades of being shaken as vehicles passed by meant a six-figure project had to be carried out. Now it is completed, the results are there for all to see.

Just stepping into the theatre’s bowels gives a feeling of it being more solid – and warmer. A new stage floor and new lighting rigs allow for even more magic to take place.

“We had structural engineers, architects and a team of builders involved,” said Andrew Mann, chair of Millgate’s board of trustees and of Saddleworth Players.

“It took three or four years of planning – things like, ‘Oh, we need this here, we need that there.’

“But now, the great thing is, we’ve rebuilt an iconic building in Delph.”

Housed in what was Delph’s Co-Op, Saddleworth Players first performed there in 1973, and it has seen decades of hits.

Behind the scenes, though, it was crumbling.

And after the Building the Future fundraising campaign, it was time to get to work.

Victorian floorboards were taken up as the stage area was removed – with some turned into items like coasters, keyrings and chopping boards by Ian F Ball.

Joists were replaced, the ring main was repaired – with original steel beams repaired and painted and new steelwork installed.

It is now insulated all around as for the first time radiators and insulation in the backstage area to keep our performers warm in the winter.

In terms of technology, allowing what audiences see to be even better, 15-year-old wiring eas replaced and new technology was installed.

The new stage floor was also installed, along with a full set of LED lights and a new rig after grants from The Roger Hannah Trust, Theatre Trust and Saddleworth Hydro.

And on Saturday, September 13, the curtain – well, the scaffolding – came down as the efforts were unveiled.

It also helps the community as Delph Library underneath the theatre also benefits – after moving temporarily to St Thomas’ Church. The library moved back to its home as planned in early August and has since been cleaned inside and painted outside.

And to celebrate, Mother Hubbard, the dame from the forthcoming Hansel and Gretel pantomime, visited nearby pubs and businesses.

“We’ve picked out some of the architecture in terms of the date,” added Andrew. “That’s all beautifully renovated as well. So, it’ll be iconic for Whit Friday as well.

“The building had 100 years of big lorries, big buses and lots of cars rocking it and shaking it. So, we’ve spent a lot of time and effort structurally pulling it all together with new joists and new rafters.

“Basically, it’s 125-years-old, and it’ll last another 125 years. We found lots of things that weren’t expected. Lots of workarounds that we’d had, and we’d cleaned things out.

“We also discovered just how solid and brilliant this building is. We discovered the resilience of a lot of people as well.

“This has been a real effort, a local effort. We’ve had a lot of support from the local community.

“Millgate Arts Centre is a local community theatre run by volunteers and providing plays, films, concerts, and a pantomime for everyone here. But we’ve been overwhelmed by the support.

“We worked hard with the Whit Friday team to make sure we did the work around Whit Friday and didn’t disrupt them.

“And we want to say a big thank you to everyone that supported us as we’ve improved this theatre for everyone.”

Ian Shepherd, chairman of the management committee at Millgate Arts Centre, told how it was decided work had to be dine.

He said: “Four or five years ago, we discovered the rot.

“We found wet rot originally in the roof timbers and we then got a structural engineer in, then discovered it on the floor.

“We looked and took some of the floor up, and we discovered quite substantial rot under the floor, which was concealed.

“In order to look at it properly, we had to strip out an asbestos ceiling that was underneath the library where the canopy is now, and you know asbestos, you can’t touch it without all the HSE involved, you name it.

“So we had to get a specialist company in for that, did that, and then we discovered a lot of big problems with structural steelwork and timbers and everything else.

“In fact, the structural engineer said, ‘I’m surprised it’s still standing.’ We immediately had to put in Acrow props, which were there for several years.

“And you just got used to scaffolding.”

Now the building is improved, plans are still being drawn up to improve what lies within its walls.

The scale of what has taken place, though, is not lost on anyone as Ian added: “What an achievement to get to this point today.

“But a no stage did I feel, ‘We can’t do this.’”