Delph displays bring Christmas cheer

WINDOWS in homes, shops and businesses across Delph are shining brightly with Christmas cheer for the village’s first live advent calendar.

Organiser Sue Toone was inspired by the same initiative in Uppermill, which is now in its seventh year, and wanted to start something similar in her own village.

After speaking to Uppermill’s organiser Erica Ryan and seeking volunteers to decorate their windows, a collection of displays will be revealed one at a time from December 1 to 24.Sue explained: “I’ve always enjoyed seeing the Uppermill calendar so this year I contacted their organiser and asked if they’d mind if we borrowed their idea.

“I asked for volunteers on the Delph community pages and now have a lovely group of window creators.

“We’ve decided to keep the windows very central to the village centre so that it’s easily accessible for everyone and doesn’t take much walking if it’s cold and wet.”

Display locations include Delph Craft Cooperative, Delph Chippy, Redmonds Solicitors, the house on the bridge, houses on Church Street, High Street and King Street, Delph Library and St Thomas’ Church.

Each night from December 1 to 24 a new display window will be revealed and lit up, and all will remain on display until early New Year.

Sue added: “We’ve also added an extra twist in that each window will have a letter. Once you’ve collected all the letters you have an anagram of a Christmas phrase.

“All correct guesses will be put into a draw for a prize (aimed at children).”

Entry forms, including a list of the houses and businesses included in the live advent calendar, can be found on the Delph community and Church noticeboard/Facebook page or can be obtained from Delph Post Office and Co-op. Entries must be submitted by January 1, 2021.

Photos by Gemma Carter

