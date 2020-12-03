Ex England captain bowled over by Frank’s Atlantic crossing challenge

FORMER England cricket captain, Michael Vaughan, will host a free virtual question and answer session with Frank Rothwell prior to the intrepid Greenfield businessman’s 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Adventurer Frank aims to become the oldest person to complete the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, when he launches his bid off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on Friday, December 12.

Ahead of his epic challenge, Frank is inviting the public to quiz him about his journey on Tuesday, December 8, at 7pm.

Host for the event with the 70-year-old owner of Manchester Cabins will be ex England skipper and former Yorkshire star, Michael Vaughan, now a respected television commentator and pundit.

Frank hopes to raise £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK, after witnessing the devastating impact of dementia.

To help him get there, Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has agreed to generously double the first £500,000 worth of donations.

As well as giving him some extra encouragement before he starts his row, Frank hopes the virtual Q&A will encourage people to donate through his JustGiving page by discussing the urgent need for more investment in dementia research with the audience.

There are almost one million people in the UK living with dementia and the charity’s mission is to bring about the first life-changing treatment for dementia by 2025.

Michael Vaughan, who will join the virtual event from the UK, said: “Like so many others, I was inspired by Frank’s story and wanted to do what I could to support him on his quest.

“He’s chosen to take on a challenge most people wouldn’t even dream of, and he’s giving every penny to a cause close to many people’s hearts.

“By supporting heroes like Frank and coming together to help charities like Alzheimer’s Research UK, we really can make a difference to people’s lives.

“I’d like to thank Frank for letting me join his Q&A event, and I can’t wait to find out more about him and see more of his personality. Let’s give Frank the send-off he deserves!”

Frank said: “When I first heard about the challenge, I was far too excited about the idea and I couldn’t sleep!

“That was 18 months ago now, and I can’t believe it’s almost time for me to say my last goodbyes and set off from the start line.

“I have enjoyed preparing for the race so far, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous.

“When people ask me about it, they can’t believe what I’m about to do, and neither can I!

“I’m so glad to be able to host this virtual event. Seeing lots of people will give me a much-needed boost, something that hasn’t been easy to find this year.

“And it will be a great opportunity to raise awareness of the vital work of Alzheimer’s Research UK, which is why I’m doing this row.

“I’m also hoping my story will inspire others to take on the challenges they want to do, and I want to prove that you’re never too old!”

Register your interest for the event via: https://alzres.uk/frank-registration

Donate to Frank’s fundraising challenge here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frankrothwell

