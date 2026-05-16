‘Morris Beast’ will be star of inaugural Saddleworth Garland Day

AN INAUGURAL Saddleworth Garland Day will see Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog side dancing in the streets – with the special addition of their new ‘Morris Beast’.

The side, in their third year, is inviting local people to join with them for the special day of dance on Saturday, May 23 to celebrate the onset of summer.

They will be joined by three other morris sides – Marsden’s Thieving Magpie, Silkstone Green from Barnsley, and Saddleworth Morris Men – to dance in the summer.

A very special new member of the side will also be revealed – a morris beast, made with assistance from Mossley-based carnival arts company, Global Grooves, who specialise in large puppet making.

Saddleworth Garland Day is a new imagining of May Day celebrations found up and down the country, as well as the local garland dance revived in 1979 by Saddleworth Clog and Garland.

In a nod to the area’s historical garland tradition, Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog will carry a garland of fresh spring flowers and greenery between the dance spots, created especially for the day.

Laura Kemp-Smyth, squire of the 30-strong side, told the Saddleworth Independent: “The month of May has historically always been significant in the Morris calendar, and garlands are often featured in traditions up and down the country.

“Flowers are in abundance at this time of year, and they are a beautiful way to welcome back the summer.

“There is evidence that garlands were created in and around Saddleworth at Wakes Week, so we decided it would be a lovely tradition to reintroduce (albeit during May).

“Another reason why this event is going to be special is because, if all goes to plan, we are hoping to debut our new dance kit, which is going to be absolutely gorgeous.”

Saddleworth Garland Day will begin at Uppermill Park at 12.30pm, where the morris beast will be introduced to the public and its name revealed.

Dancers from Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog put forward 17 potential names for the morris beast and a vote took place to determine the winner.

Further dance spots will be Saddleworth Museum car park at 1pm, Uppermill’s Hare and Hounds pub at 2pm, Uppermill Park at 3pm, followed by a closing ceremony at 4pm.

Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog, launched in January 2024, meet every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm at Denshaw Village Hall. Find out more on their Facebook page.