Delph restaurant closes its doors

A DELPH restaurant that is as authentic an Italian as it comes has announced it its closing its doors for good.

Lorenzo Porta set up La Rustica on Saddleworth business park in 2017 and has more than 50 years’ of cooking experience, starting when he served in the army, behind him.

In a Facebook post, the 77-year old cited differences with a management company as to why La Rustica is not open for business.

And its future, which looks like it will have to be on a different site, remains in doubt.

Lorenzo kept the La Rustica name after considering changing it to La Margaritta in an interview with Saddleworth Independent.

He also told how the ethos was very much the same after moving from Top Mossley, saying: “We’re an old fashioned pizzeria with old fashioned values, that’s what we are and there’s nowhere else in the area like this.

“And there’s no sign of me stopping. I don’t play golf, I don’t like garden centres, so there’s not much else left!”

