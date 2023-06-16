Saddleworth pub’s log cabin plan thrown out

A SADDLEWORTH pub has been denied permission to add four holiday let properties next to it.

Stuart Taylor, of The Rams Head Inn at Denshaw, applied to Oldham Council to put in four two-bedroomed log cabins in the grassed area between the Ripponden Road hostelry and Moor Cottage.

However, the authority has turned down the request, citing concerns for the impact they would have on Green Belt land.

In a decision notice, it states: “The proposed development represents inappropriate development in the Green Belt which is, by definition, harmful to the Green Belt and should not be approved except in very special circumstances.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that such circumstances exist which sufficiently outweigh the harm caused to the Green Belt, by reason of inappropriateness, and the harm which would be caused to the openness of the Green Belt.

“The proposed development would not improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area and therefore does not comprise sustainable development.

“There were no solutions to the scheme, or conditions which could reasonably have been imposed to make the development acceptable. It was therefore not possible to approve the application.”

In his statement supporting the application, Mr Taylor insisted he was only asking for what people had requested from him.

And while believing approval could have created jobs, he also laid bare the economic pressure on running the business, saying: “Given the loss of trade and trading days, profitability has decreased substantially and overhead costs (particularly electricity) increased dramatically.

“A renewal of the electricity supply is due and this is to increase from £2,000 per month to £6,500 per month, a huge burden for an already struggling business.

“There is a total lack of public transport in the immediate area. There is also great difficulty with taxis on public holidays, weekends, late nights, Christmas and New Year and these are essential trading days and hours for revenue for the business.

“There is an imbalance of competition towards the Rams Head compared to other hospitality venues in the area for accommodation. This gives the competition an unfair advantage.

“Accommodation would provide job security for six full-time and six part-time existing employees and also has the potential to increase staff numbers by two full-time and six part-time employees securing the future of a 500 plus year old historic public house, run by the same family for 40 years.

“The rooms above the premises are currently being used as Managerial accommodation and continue to be required to sustain the existing business.

“Offices and storerooms are also above the premises and essential. It is also very unsuitable for conversion due to cost, building regulation compliance, security, insurance regarding fire and flood, particularly because of the unusual and very aged building layout.

“If the business cannot be made more profitable as a public house, particularly in the present economic climate, the valuation of which is currently £350,000, then it would prove financially beneficial to close the business and submit an application to use the property solely as a domestic dwelling, which would result in a significant increase in valuation, as the property stands, to an estimated £595,000.00 without any doing any alterations.”

Despite Mr Taylor’s assertions, Oldham council received a number of objections, based on various reasons.

They include: “We as a business are already being approached by our clients with their concerns over feeding/petting of their horses over the fence.

“Horses require a strict diet and anything fed to them can cause serious health implications, even death as well as aggression towards each other when being fed in a field.

“This could ultimately affect our business and the staff we have working here if we were to loose clients due to this application.”

Others included: “This location already attracts a lot of litter from day visitors and parking problems on Ripponden Road.

“The last thing this particular location needs is more anti-social behaviour from people who don’t appreciate the fact that Denshaw is in a conservation area.”

Another said: “We would rather have a house built next to us with a new neighbour than have different strangers every day in holiday lets.”

Oldham Council’s report did concede, ‘the occupation of the holiday-let units would serve to promote the retention of local services and community facilities in the Saddleworth villages such as the local pub, local shops, meeting places, sports venues, cultural buildings, public houses, and places of worship.

‘The provision of additional accommodation would also support the many events that take place within the Saddleworth area.’

However it also concluded: “It is clear the development does not meet any exemption and is therefore inappropriate development in the Green Belt.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that there would be some benefits to tourism, the isolated location would prove difficult for public transport and there would be a heavy reliance on car use.

“In addition to this, many of the other points put forward are personal gains for the business owner. These are not considered to be wholly public benefits, rather more personal benefits.”

