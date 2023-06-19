Vehicle pulled from Dovestone Reservoir in large emergency services effort

Images by GGC Media LTD

DOVESTONE Reservoir saw dramatic scenes as several emergency crews helped pull a car from the water.

A specialist unit from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service travelled all the way from Eccles to Greenfield as dark descended on Sunday, June 18.

Joined by a number of ambulance and police units, it was part of a co-ordinated effort after reports of the vehicle, a yellow Nissan Micra, being driven into the water.

However, no-one was injured or found their life in danger as the car was eventually pulled out.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At about 8.30pm on Sunday June 18, fire crews were called to reports of a vehicle in the water at Dovestone Reservoir near Oldham.

“Fire engines from Oldham and Mossley stations, as well as the technical rescue unit from Ashton and the water incident unit from Eccles, quickly attended the scene.

“Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area using an underwater camera to check there were no persons in danger.

“Crews then used a winch to recover the vehicle from the water before handing the scene over to colleagues from Greater Manchester Police.”

Greater Manchester Police added: “At about 8.30pm on Sunday, June 18, officers were called to reports of suspicious circumstances after a car was found submerged in the Dovestone Reservoir.

“Police and emergency services attended and found that any occupants of the car had left and no injuries have been reported.

“Arrangements have been made to remove the car from the water.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3581 of 18/6/2023, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

