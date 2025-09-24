Uppermill ends up smiling after bowling success

A SADDLEWORTH team has bowled over the opposition to get its hands on a prestigious trophy.

Uppermill Bowling Club’s B side headed into Tameside to take on Cedar Park B in the Tameside Veterans’ League’s Stamford Cup knockout competition at Hyde Club.

It was an early start, as one put it: “Many of the players still hadn’t digested their muesli before being called into action.”

And to say the crown green match was tight was an understatement as the teams were level on 169 points, both with five winners apiece.

However, when it went to who had the most convincing winner, Dave Stelfox’s resounding 21-4 victory over Wayne Edwards meant Uppermill came away with the cup.

Success is something the club, based alongside the village’s cricket club on Leesfield Close, is becoming accustomed to.

For this triumph is the side known themselves as the Tamesiders’ second knockout trophy in two seasons.

In the league, Uppermill B ended in third place of Division Three, while it’s a team finished eighth in the Premier Division, also losing in the semi-finals of the Mottram Cup.

A spokesperson for Uppermill Bowling Club, who also defeated Denton Victoria and Carrbrook on their way to the trophy, said: “Congratulations to all involved on the day and throughout the season.”