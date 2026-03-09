New landlady set to take over much loved Saddleworth pub

A well-known Saddleworth pub is preparing for a fresh chapter as a new landlady steps in to take the helm.

The Three Crowns, in Scouthead, will soon be run by Jodie Bennett, who is taking over from the current licensees after their decision to move on.

The pub, long regarded as a favourite stop for walkers, locals and visitors, is expected to continue its community‑focused approach under the new leadership.

The incoming landlady, took to social media to introduce herself saying:

“Hey guys, hoping for some help please!

“After a bit of a turbulent year or so in my career, I’ve taken the plunge and invested in myself… got myself my very own pub.

Regulars have already begun offering their support, with many welcoming the continuity of a familiar face behind the bar and the promise of new energy as the pub heads into spring.

The handover is expected to take place later this month, with no disruption to opening hours.