White poppy event in Saddleworth to remember all victims of war

A POIGNANT white poppy event in Uppermill will remember all victims of war and highlight a commitment to peace.

The event, organised annually by Saddleworth Peace Group, will take place on Sunday, November 10 at 1pm by the Peace Pole in St Chads Gardens (by the library).

There will be speakers, readings, and a silent vigil. White poppies will be available for a donation.

The white poppy stands for three primary ideas: remembrance of all victims of war, including civilians and members of the armed forces, and those killed now and in the past; challenging war and militarism, as well as any attempt to glorify or celebrate war; and a commitment to peace and seeking nonviolent solutions to conflict.

It is 91 years since white poppies were first produced after World War 1 by members of the Co-operative Women’s Guild.

Many of these women had lost family and friends in the war and wanted to hold on to the key message of Remembrance Day – ‘never again’.

Saddleworth Peace Group said: “With the continuing catastrophe in Palestine, killings in Lebanon, continuing invasion of Ukraine and numerous other military actions throughout the world, it can seem difficult, or even futile to stand up for Peace.

“However, let’s remember why the White Poppy remembrance is important. Now as much as ever, we need to stand and be counted.”

