Denshaw traffic to be calmed by measures

DENSHAW is to see measures brought in to calm traffic through the area – as well as an ‘experimental’ one way system.

Concerns over the speed vehicles travel through the village, which sees three main routes merge at its centre, has seen Oldham Council opt to bring in 20mph speed limits on Delph Road and Huddersfield Road.

Range Lane will also become one way but as things stand only for 18 months on an experimental basis.

Traffic calming cushions will be placed on Huddersfield Road and Delph Road while the latter will not be accessible from Range Lane.

On the route which links Denshaw to Huddersfield, a 40mph limit will be brought in, progressing to 30mph and then 20mph close to the junction with the A672.

Likewise, Delph Road will have a 30mph limit graduating to 20mph near that point.

A number of objections to the scheme were received, with concerns including it making vehicular access to property hard in bad weather and making Range Lane one way from Delph Road to Huddersfield Road significantly increasing traffic.

However, Oldham Council’s traffic team countered the latter by saying: “One of the reasons we are intending to make Range Lane one way is complaints of the route being used as a rat run.”

The decision to bring in the measures is backed by Saddleworth North Councillor Luke Lancaster, who told the traffic regulation order panel: “Having reviewed the resident objections received to one way working on Range Lane and the corresponding traffic team comment, I am personally agreeable to this aspect.

“Where required for local events, temporary revocation can be arranged – the relevant emergency and statutory services have been consulted and are content.

“The alternative route for residents via Huddersfield Road is reasonable and monitoring will take place to assess any new, unintended consequences, which ought not to materialise anyway.

“This aspect will gladly remove the present road safety risk of poor visibility at the junction with Delph Road, and hopefully the initial 18-month operation will invest confidence in those who currently have concerns around the proposal.

“And with Christ Church Primary School falling between Huddersfield Road and Delph Road, there is naturally a heightened sense of road safety concern for the parents, teachers, and children.

“In response to this concern, lowering the surrounding speed limits and laying cushions would be proportionate, appropriate, and effective.

“Residents of Denshaw village have demonstrated ample patience.”

