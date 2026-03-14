Denshaw village hall becomes official house martin haven

A local village hall has become one of the first public buildings in the UK to be officially recognised as a Haven for house martins.

The accolade, designed to draw attention to the threatened future of the small black‑and‑white birds, has been awarded to Denshaw Village Hall.

Each spring, a colony flies thousands of miles from the Southern Hemisphere to nest and breed in the apex of the hall.

Denshaw resident Gillian Shuttleworth, a keen nature lover, became fascinated by the birds’ activities last summer, watching through binoculars as they swooped across nearby fields collecting mud to repair their nests and searching for food for their chicks.

After learning that house martins are on the red list of birds facing potential extinction, Gillian contacted a conservation organisation to see how she could help.

She was told about a new initiative offering House Martin Haven status to buildings that welcome nesting.

“The birds are so pretty, and with Denshaw providing the right kind of habitat for them, and with the village being in a conservation area, it seemed only right that we got involved,” said Gillian.

“We now have a certificate displayed in the village hall to show we care and that we are officially a house martin ‘Haven’.”

Sue O’Driscoll, Chair of Denshaw Village Association, which runs the hall, added:

“We’re really grateful to Gillian for organising this and for the hall to be recognised for making a small contribution towards the future of these endangered birds. All are welcome to Denshaw Village Hall – even winged visitors!”

In the past 50 years, house martin numbers have plummeted by 72% in the UK. Causes include climate change, insect decline, and a reduction in suitable nesting sites due to modern building materials. The House Martin Haven accreditation, launched in recent months, is awarded by House Martin Conservation UK and Ireland.