MP Abrahams pays tribute to predecessor after his death

DEBBIE Abrahams has paid tribute to her predecessor Phil Woolas, following the death of the former Oldham East and Saddleworth MP at the age of 66.

Mr Woolas, who represented the constituency between 1997 and 2010, died in the early hours of Saturday (March 14).

According to a statement from his family and close friends, he had been battling the brain cancer glioblastoma.

Reacting to the news, Ms Abrahams said she was “very saddened” by the loss of the former Labour minister, who served in government under both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

She wrote on social media: “I’m very saddened to hear of the death of Phil Woolas, my predecessor as Oldham East and Saddleworth’s MP.

My first boss , my forever friend 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTfMlYvkUK — Arooj Shah (@shah_arooj) March 14, 2026

“In his 13 years serving our community, Phil also worked across government on many issues and had several portfolios in Government.

“As Immigration Minister, he famously gained concessions for the rights of Gurkhas who had served in the British army.

“As someone who followed in his footsteps, I know how well regarded he was generally seen by constituents. I know the impact he had on the local area, including as Chair of the Ace Centre for people with complex disabilities.

“The legacy of service he leaves behind will endure. On a personal level I will always be grateful to Phil for his words of advice when I started my political career.

“My thoughts are with Phil’s wife Tracey and sons, Josh and Jed, and his many friends and colleagues during his years in public life.”

A statement attributed to Mr Woolas’ family and close friends confirmed his death and paid tribute to his life and career.

“Phil Woolas, former Labour MP and minister, has died aged 66. For more than a year, he battled the brain cancer, glioblastoma.

“He leaves his wife Tracey, his sons Josh and Jed and a new grandson, and many friends and former colleagues who will all miss him greatly.”

Before entering Parliament, Mr Woolas served as president of the National Union of Students, worked as a television producer and was communications director for the GMB union.

During his parliamentary career he held a number of ministerial roles, including government whip, deputy leader of the House of Commons, local government minister, environment minister and immigration minister.

While serving at the Home Office, he was involved in the debate over the rights of Gurkhas to settle in the UK, including a notable live press conference where actor Joanna Lumley confronted him on the issue.

After leaving Parliament in 2010, Mr Woolas went on to establish his own political and risk consultancy.

For more than 25 years he also served as chair of The Ace Centre, an Oldham charity supporting people with communication difficulties and helping develop assistive technology for those with severe disabilities.