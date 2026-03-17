Wednesday Walkers set for 40th anniversary celebrations in Saddleworth

A POPULAR walking group will keep on moving as it marks its 40th anniversary.

The Wednesday Walkers are a regular feature of Saddleworth life and currently boast about 280 members.

And they are ready to mark four decades since Ida Ashworth’s idea took off.

In April 1986, the now 97-year-old decided she would like to join a walking group and contacted Oldham Community Centre, where she knew some were based.

She was informed parties operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays were full and not accepting new members.

However, a suggestion was made she leave a notice at the centre and form a new group to walk on Wednesdays.

As they say, the rest is history.

After Ida led most of the walks and the location was simply by word of mouth, things have blossomed to its current guise, offering six walks of varying levels each week.

And as April marks the Wednesday Walkers’ 40th anniversary, two celebratory events have been planned.

On April 1, all groups will meet for a tree planting ceremony at Ashway Gap at 12.30pm, and it is hoped Ida will be there.

An access gate will be opened by the RSPB around 12pm so she can be driven to the site of the planting.

It is also hoped she will be there the following week, on April 8, when all groups will meet at noon for a celebration and buffet at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club following their walks.

A spokesperson for the Wednesday Walkers said: “The Wednesday Walkers Walking Club is a happy and friendly walking club,

“We currently have around 280 members representing a broad range of backgrounds and interests, but all having a common enthusiasm for walking and hiking and a keen and informed concern for our countryside.”

More information about the club can be found on the Oldham Wednesday Walkers website at https://www.wednesdaywalkers.org.