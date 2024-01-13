Diamond year for Oldham’s heroes on the hills

THE diamonds who keep the communities of Saddleworth and Oldham safe on our hills are celebrating their diamond anniversary this year.

2024 marks 60 years since Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) first formed.

A series of events are being planned to celebrate the occasion but, perhaps more importantly to the team, they will be raising awareness of their valued work and thanking the community for their continued support which is unwavering.

“Our diamond anniversary is a significant landmark and the community’s support remains fundamental to our continued success and operation,” said Rob Tortoishell, OMRT’s leader.

“We look forward to celebrating with you in the year ahead.”

Established in 1964, OMRT is entirely made up of more than 50 dedicated volunteers, whose aim is to “save life and alleviate distress, primarily in upland and mountain areas”.

They are funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations and provide a professional rescue service 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, working alongside partners including the police, fire and ambulance services.

To find out more about OMRT or to donate, visit https://omrt.org

