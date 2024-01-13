Thriving accountancy firm sets up home in Saddleworth

AN accountancy firm has seen an increase in business since expanding by buying a permanent base in Saddleworth.

Freeman Accountancy has bought its office on High Street in Lees, after company director Rachel Freeman set up her own firm 18 months ago.

The 43-year-old, who has over 25 years of experience in tax, accounting and business advisory services, had previously been working from her house.

But thanks to a commercial mortgage of nearly £88,000 from property lender Together, the firm now has a public presence.

“We now have a base where we can all work together, which is great. Now, as we continue to grow we have the space to expand – something which when I started the business I could never have envisaged.”

Rachel, from Shaw, set up on her own in April 2022 following a long career working at an accountants and tax consultancy firm in Oldham.

After growing Freeman Accountancy’s clientele from her home office, Rachel employed members of staff and realised she needed a hub in her home town of Oldham to operate from.

Since moving to their new headquarters, they have seen an increase in business – with a majority of referrals coming through word of mouth.

“I got to a point where there was too much for one or two people and needed to employ additional staff – there are currently four of us with plans to take on more staff in the New Year,” Rachel explained.

“When I started out, I was just looking to cover my salary really as I was unhappy in my previous role. I was just looking to do something a bit different with a real focus on customer service.

“But we’ve kept growing and really surpassed any expectations I ever had. It’s been an absolute whirlwind, but an amazing experience and one I am grateful for every day.”

As she sought the financial backing needed to realise her ambitions, Rachel was introduced to Together through a commercial finance intermediary and a commercial mortgage was agreed which allowed her to purchase the office.

The refurbishment has been completed with help from Rachel’s husband Ray and brother-in-law Mark Bennett. But Mark sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 40 before the office was finished.

“Throughout this entire process, Together has been amazing,” Rachel said. “It has been a tough few months for us as a family but every question I had, no matter how basic, or any setback we faced, Together were there with answers and solutions. I can’t speak highly enough of what they have done for my business.”

Gordon Spotten, Business Development Director at Together, said: “Helping small businesses to meet their ambitions by growing and developing is exactly what Together is all about.

“We’re pleased to support Rachel’s exciting venture and look forward to seeing her grow her business in the future.”

