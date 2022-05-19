Diggle All Stars need you!

DIGGLE All Stars theatre society is looking for new members to join their ranks and help both onstage and behind the scenes.

The group, formerly known as St Chad’s All Stars, was established in 1983 and performs musicals, concerts, plays, pantomimes, and cabarets at Kilngreen Church Hall in Leeside, Diggle.

They are particularly proud of their annual pantomime which is held in November and is Saddleworth’s longest running family friendly, award-winning panto.

As they are fully covered to have children in productions and rehearsals with licensed DBS approved chaperones under safeguarding regulations, they welcome all ages to take to the stage.

They said: “In our society we are all stars, whether you tread the boards, build and paint sets, twiddle the lighting and sound knobs, make props and costumes, apply makeup, make tea at the rehearsals and performances or sell the programmes.

“We welcome everyone, whatever their skills, and are proud to be part of the Diggle community. But don’t have to live in Diggle to be part of this fun and enthusiastic group.

“We are always looking for new members. At the moment we would especially welcome more males to join us for both onstage and to help backstage. “But anyone is welcome, whatever your age or gender, and if you have DIY skills or can lift and move scenery during productions we would love to hear from you.”

Emily, who joined in Spring 2019, said: “I am so grateful to you all for welcoming me to the group and encouraging me to have the confidence to perform. I was completely out of my comfort zone but I am so glad I got involved.

“I’ve met a group of lovely, kind, talented and dedicated people, and despite spending some moments in a fog of knee-knocking fear, I have thoroughly enjoyed it and I have made some great friends.”

Richard added: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Diggle All Stars for making me feel so comfortable and welcome as a first-timer.

“It’s a brilliant group where both the social and performing sides share top-billing, and the members who have built it should take great pride in it.

“For me, confidence is a bit of an issue. But having the support of the group, the reassurance that if it goes pear-shaped it’s ok, and knowing that occasional excitements will be laughed off allowed me to express myself.”

Diggle All Stars have already staged one successful production this year as they put on ‘At Night At The Musicals’ in April, with excerpts from such diverse shows as My Fair Lady, The Lion King, Oliver! and Matilda.

Their next production is the pantomime ‘The Snow Queen’, written by Alan P Frayn by arrangement with Stage Right Creative Ltd which will be performed on November 23-26 at Kilngreen Church Hall.

Rehearsals will be held on Mondays and some Thursday evenings between 7.15pm and 9.45pm from late August/beginning of September. Casting is planned for June.

If you would like to join the group, you will receive a very warm welcome. To find out more or for an informal chat contact the All Stars Chair Kate Millett on 07890 826331.

