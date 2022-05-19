UK award for Coliseum panto designer

OLDHAM Coliseum’s pantomime designer Celia Perkins has won Best Costume Design at the UK Pantomime Association Awards.

She received the accolade for her work on the Coliseum’s 2021-22 production of Aladdin and was also nominated for Best Set Design.

More than 200 venues were visited by a team of 46 judges to determine the winners, and three also judges attended the Coliseum’s production of Aladdin throughout its run.

The awards were presented at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Christopher Biggins at Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End.

Celia attended the ceremony alongside panto favourite Shorelle Hepkin, who was nominated for the Barbara Windsor Award for Best Principal Boy for her performance as Aladdin.

A total of 27 awards were presented, with categories ranging from Best Ugly Sisters to Best Sound Design and Best Pantomime.

Celia trained in Theatre Design at Croydon College and the Slade School of Fine Art. After moving to the North West to work for The Library Theatre Company as an Assistant Scenic Artist she began her long and happy association with Oldham Coliseum, starting as Assistant Scenic Artist and then becoming Resident Designer.

She has designed more than 30 productions for the Coliseum, ranging from traditional pantomime and musicals to straight plays and comedies – ultra-realism to pure fantasy.

The UK Pantomime Association explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre’s rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future.

Find out more about Oldham Coliseum online: www.coliseum.org.uk

