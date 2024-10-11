Diggle Band celebrates top five finish at national finals

DIGGLE Band is celebrating after officially being ranked in the top five in the country.

The group finished a fantastic fifth in the second section at the National Finals of Great Britain in Cheltenham on Sunday, September 15.

Competing against 18 others as bands from all over the country competed at the highest level, its performance of the set test piece, Albinus Variations by Belgian composer Etienne Crausaz, earned high praise from the three adjudicators.

Band conductor Sean Conway commended the dedication and skill of his players, emphasising members’ ability to stay composed under pressure.

St Austell Band from Cornwall took the championship title, with Skelmersdale Prize Band and Besses Boys’ Band securing second and third places respectively.

It was an especially successful day for the North West region, with three of its bands finishing in the top five.

Diggle Band expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all who supported them in their journey to the National Finals.

For fundraising efforts by the community played a significant role in making their appearance possible.

And as a result of this outstanding performance, Diggle Band will be promoted to the first section on January 1, marking another exciting chapter for the Saddleworth-based band.

