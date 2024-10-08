Honouring 60 years of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team

LONG-SERVING volunteers were honoured as members past and present gathered to mark Oldham Mountain Rescue Team’s diamond anniversary.

For six decades, the Saddleworth-based team has been keeping communities safe on our hills – at all times of the day and night, all year round.

The milestone was celebrated with some of the founding team members and distinguished guests such as local hero Frank Rothwell and Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Greater Manchester, Sharman Birtles MBE JP DL.

The evening presented an opportunity for the team to get together and with members of their families, as some of the crew were recognised for their incredible commitment to the community over the years with Long Service Awards and the King’s Coronation Medal for Service.

Katie Johnson received her award for 25 years, Dr Andy Taylor collected his accolade for 50 years and the team’s President, Peter Hyde, was honoured for a remarkable 60 years of service.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) thanked everyone for their support since it was established in 1964.

“After 60 years, there are far too many people to thank in full,” a spokesperson said, “but thank you to Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team for being on call (and allowing us a rare night off).

“Thanks to all of you (our supporters) for your continued vital support but, most of all, thank you to our team members’ families, the people that have to pick up the pieces when we disappear at odd times of the day!”

OMRT is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations and provides a professional rescue service, working alongside partners including the police, fire and ambulance services.

People can find out more about the team or make a donation at https://omrt.org

