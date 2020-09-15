Diggle car-jacking victim escapes injury as chase ends with police car on roof

A WOMAN was “shaken” but uninjured after a car-jacking at knifepoint in Diggle on Monday, September 14.

It is understood the victim was in her 50’s and followed home to Brookhill Close.

There she was dragged out of her Audi Q7 while being threatened with a large knife before the suspects made off in her car.

Others involved in the scary incident made off in a red Toyota Yaris.

After losing the stolen vehicle, responding officers instead became engaged in pursuit of the Toyota Yaris and a collision took place on Audenshaw Road at its junction with Ash Street in Audenshaw, Tameside.

Two officers suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Shortly afterwards, the stolen Audi was involved in a collision with a bus and two parked cars on Charlestown Road in Blackley and the occupants of the vehicle made off on foot.

A statement from GMP said: “Police were called at around 6.15pm to reports of a car-jacking at knifepoint on Brookhill Close in Oldham.

“Responding officers became engaged in pursuit of the suspected offending vehicle and a tactical collision took place on Audenshaw Road.

“The victim of the car-jacking wasn’t injured but was left understandably shaken.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The incident is the second car-jacking in the village this year.

A lone female was forced to the round by two men after stepping out of a White BMW on Huddersfield Road in Diggle at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 28.

*Anyone with any information including any footage such as dashcam footage or CCTV should contact police on 0161 856 8994 quoting incident number 2570 of 14/09/2020.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

