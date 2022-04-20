Diggle FC edged out in cup quarter-final

DIGGLE FC bowed out of the Huddersfield Challenge Cup with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat at Linthwaite Athletic.

The local side played very well and created numerous chances against high-flying Linthwaite but were unable to convert them.

In the league, Diggle shared the spoils at home in a 2-2 draw to Fothergill & Whittles, both goals scored by striker Kyle Hawley in the opening half.

Diggle Reserves have progressed into the quarter final of the Richardson Cup and will face Linthwaite Athletic Reserves at Churchill Playing Fields in the last eight.

Diggle’s junior goalkeepers will receive some bespoke training in the coming months from Stockport County Under-13 and Manchester United Development Centre goalkeeper Gracie Naggs.

The club is thrilled to have Gracie involved and hope her experience will support the development of the club’s young shot stoppers.

The U8s and U7s are involved in cup finals the weekend of May 14-15 at the Tameside Stadium.

The U12s have completed their first season, securing a sixth-place finish in division four of the East Manchester Junior Football League and an appearance in a cup semi-final. The boys finished strongly, winning four and drawing one of the final six league games.

Attention now turns to the summer activities with a team bonding weekend in Southport, football tournaments and further fundraising events following the success of raising £3,000 for charity in December.

The U12 are on the lookout for a couple of players to join ahead of the move to 11-a-side football. They train at the new Saddleworth school pitches.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Diggle FC at either senior or junior level can contact Richard Devy dickdev150@gmail.com or Danny Cheetham Danny.cheetham86@gmail.com

