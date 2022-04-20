First team climb out of relegation zone

SADDLEWORTH 3Ds eased their relegation fears with an important 2-0 win against AFC Wigan at Counthill Road.

Goals from Harry Beevor and Mason Aspin enabled 3Ds to move out of the relegation places in division two of the Lancashire Amateur League.

It left 3Ds needing to win one of their final two remaining home games to retain their second division status.

The Yellows dominated large parts of the first half but couldn’t muster any real clear-cut chances and the danger of not scoring was quick counter attacks from the visitors who were unlucky on a couple of occasions.

On the stroke of half time 3Ds made the breakthrough. Jamie Pollinger’s corner was headed clear to Beevor just outside the penalty area and he spectacularly volleyed home.

The second half was played out like the first with 3Ds looking more likely to score as the visitors went defensive.

3Ds doubled their lead just after the hour after a good passing move ended with Beevor sliding in Aspin to score.

After that the game petered out as 3Ds had done enough and the visitors didn’t really trouble their backline.

Manager Steve Laithwaite was more than happy with the result, but acutely aware that three more points are still required to get the job done.

Every year during April, 3Ds, give their current Year One children the opportunity to move up from their academy to the join the new Under-7s teams.

Some of these youngsters have spent up-to two years in the academy with Mark Aston, learning the key football skills and discipline that will have provided them with a solid foundation for their footballing futures.

When Year Two children join the U7s age group in August, they are allocated into five-a-side teams and commence weekly training with their coach and can start playing in weekly East Manchester Junior Football League matches at Tameside Stadium.

Following the pandemic, 3Ds saw large demand for places at their academy, for those children looking to start their footballing journey and the club was able to accommodate a significant number, resulting in having at least three U7s teams to take into the league next season.

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, contact saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com Please include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

