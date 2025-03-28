Diggle scarecrow trail celebrates its fifth year

DIGGLE’S much-loved Scarecrow Trail is back and celebrating its fifth official year! (Though in reality, it’s the seventh – with two missed years due to COVID-19.)

Organised by the Friends of Diggle School, the community event kicks off on Saturday April 5, and runs throughout the Easter holidays, finishing on Easter Monday.

Last year, more than £4,000 was raised.

The event invites families and visitors to explore the village, discovering a host of creative and quirky scarecrows crafted by talented locals.

Trail sheets are available to purchase at Grandpa Greene’s Luxury Ice Cream, The Gate Inn, Diggle, The Diggle Hotel, and Diggle Lock.

Tickets for the Scarecrow Trail can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-diggle-school. Once you have your ticket, you can pick up a trail sheet from one of the designated locations and start searching!

To help keep the village safe and traffic-free, participants are advised to park at Saddleworth School on the main road. It’s only a short walk to pick up a trail sheet, and you’ll pass one of the scarecrows on your way!

The fun doesn’t stop with the Scarecrow Trail! On Easter Monday, there will be the traditional Duck Race, raising funds for Friends of Diggle School (FODS) and the Diggle Band Contest.

