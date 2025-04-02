Dobcross Village Store and Post Office ready to show off new look

DOBCROSS’ community-run store is to show off the results of its refurbishment in a double celebration.

The Woods Lane establishment marks its first anniversary as a co-operative on Saturday, April 5.

And the results of the work that has gone in to give it a fresh new look – with Saddleworth Kitchen Extension thanked for its part in the refit – will also be showed off.

There will be much improved services like loyalty cards, tote bags and a cosy coffee corner, along with even more locally sourced products.

And as a spokesperson for Dobcross Village Store and Post Office said: “Words don’t really do it justice.”

As well as the unveiling of the new look and the celebration of a year as a community co-operative, members of Dobcross Youth Band will provide entertainment.

Samples of the local products it specialises in will also be available.

The DVS spokesperson added: “it’s still the same friendly place, but now with a whole new look.”

The event on Saturday, April 5 begins at 8.30am and lasts until 2pm.

